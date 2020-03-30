COMMERCE - Carey James Maddox, 68, Commerce, formerly of Buford, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 after an extended illness.
Carey was born in Buford and was a lifelong resident of the surrounding areas. He graduated from North Gwinnett High School, Class of 1969. Carey worked for Bailey Cabinet Company for many years and retired as a meter repair technician with the Gwinnett County Water Department.
Carey loved his family and they will all treasure the memories of Daddy, PawPaw and Pop.
Carey was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Evelyn Maddox; sister, Rita Bennett; brother in-law, Stanley Pugh.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Braswell Maddox, Commerce; children, April Kyle (Charles), Commerce, Matt Maddox (Kindra), Athens, and Kim Langford (Bryon), Commerce; grandchildren, Jessika Kyle, Aaron Kyle, Kara Kyle, Connor Kyle, Austin Langford and Cahley Langford; great-grandson, Bradyn Kyle; brothers and sisters, Ray Maddox (Cheryle), Hoschton, Sandra Wilson (Harry), Buford, Nancy Pugh, Buford, Ted Maddox (Janice), Winder, Mickey Maddox (Karen), Buford, and Jeff “Bo” Maddox (Becky), Flowery Branch; brother in-law, Billy Bennett, Buford; sister in-law, Shirley Stewart (Charles), Jefferson; brothers in-law, Jim Braswell, Nicholson, and Joe Braswell, Athens; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family graveside service: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Pastor Richard Moon will officiate.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Commerce Athletic Booster Club (272 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, Ga. 30529) or to Maranatha Baptist Church (65 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549) in memory of Carey.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Carey at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
