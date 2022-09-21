HOMER - Carl Gilman Clough, 76, Homer, entered heaven Monday, September 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Carl was born in Douglas, on April 9, 1946, to the late Forrest Gilman and Eunice Burkett Clough. He served his country in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam era but actually served in Korea.
Carl retired from Indymac Bank as a mortgage underwriter. He was a former member of the Banks County Band Booster Club and the Lion's Club. He was a member of the Homer American Legion Post 215.
Carl was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lula, where he served as a deacon for a number of years, as well as treasurer. Family was a priority for Carl. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart, but his love for the Lord was priceless. He will be dearly missed.
Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Clough.
Left to cherish precious memories, wife of 54 years, Becky Clough; daughters, Rhonda (George) Mathis and Amy (Terry) Mick; grandchildren, Nate (Kellany), Paige (Alex), Brady and Kiley; great-grandchildren, Beau and Allie Blake; two nieces; two nephews; and a host of friends also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lula, with the Rev. James Duncan officiating. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with the Rev. Zach Watson officiating. Military honors will be rendered as well.
Family to receive friends: from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Banks County Christian Learning Center or to Gideons International.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, Ga., is honored to serve the family of Carl Gilman Clough. You may sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In