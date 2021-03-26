JEFFERSON - Carl Randall Tatum, 68, Jefferson, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a short illness. Randy spent his entire life in his hometown of Jefferson.
Randy worked for many years as a radiologist at St. Mary’s Hospital. During those years he would often volunteer to work holidays since he didn’t have any children. Even after he no longer worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, Randy continued to keep his radiologist certification current. Randy was known for his cooking and his gardening. He would share these loves with his family.
Mr. Tatum was preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Carl Tatum.
He is survived by his brothers and their extended families, Doug Tatum and his wife Debra, Athens, Terry Tatum and his wife Marie, Commerce, and Rick Tatum and his wife Beth, Athens; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Randy was known for being a beloved brother and devoted uncle.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Vaughan Howington Jr. officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Brock Tatum, Mike Tatum, Tony Tatum, Hunter Tatum and Dylan Whitehead honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended social distancing of six feet and please wear protective masks in accordance with guidelines concerning the Coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
