LILBURN - Carla Jean Moore-Renfroe, 61, Lilburn, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Carla was born January 4, 1960 in Decatur. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Moore and Norma (Burns) Moore.
She was a loving mother and grandmother!
She is survived by her son, Justin Renfroe, Braselton; daughter, Christen Renfroe, Buford; brother, David Moore, Lawrenceville; sister, Beverly Nicholson, Snellville; and two grandchildren, Kaydence Carter and Colton Carter.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested for family and friends to remember all the good and amazing memories that she brought to their lives and to celebrate the things they remember!
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
