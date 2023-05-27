HOSCHTON - Carla Marie Shaw, 51, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
She was born in Winder, to Gary and Betty McDougald Carlyle on February 9, 1972. Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Russell Shaw and was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. Mrs. Shaw was an accountant and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Damon Russel Shaw; sisters and brother-in-law, Shelia and Gill Stovall and Joyce Watkins, all of Hoschton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday May 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Mulberry Baptist Church with the Revs. Carl Helton and Calvin Gooch officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in the Mulberry Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
