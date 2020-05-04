SHARPSBURG - Carlene E. Smith, 76, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at her home in Sharpsburg.
She was born on September 28, 1943 in Commerce to the late Carl Edward Smith and Eula Lee (Vernon) Smith.
Ms. Smith is survived by her sister, Sandra Berry; two daughters, Pam Jackson and Stephanie Lovell; grandchildren, Taylor, Kenya, Shelby, Kala and Kolby; and two great-grandchildren, Donte and Dallas.
Carlene was loved by so many people, not only her family, but by many loving friends. She will be deeply missed.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, there will not be a memorial service at this time. A memorial service to celebrate the life Carlene lived will be planned at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
