COMMERCE - Carlene Porter Loggins, 81, Commerce, entered into rest Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Ms. Loggins was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Carlton Floyd Porter and the late Allene Langford Porter. Ms. Loggins was a graduate of the University of Georgia, a member of Dry Pond United Methodist Church and former owner of the Porter House Restaurant.
Survivors include four sons, Carl Loggins (Joy), Lexington, Hope Loggins (April), Commerce, Bradley Loggins (Samantha), Jefferson, and Jonathan Loggins (Marla), Maysville; sister, Jennie Porter Snare, Commerce; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside memorial service: Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Grant Bright officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the graveside.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
