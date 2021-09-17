MAYSVILLE - Carlene Saville, 65, Maysville, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021 while vacationing with her daughter’s family in Oceanside, California.
Carlene was born October 11, 1955, was a native of Jackson County and graduate of both the Commerce High School Tigers, class of 1973 and cosmetology school. She obtained her master’s in cosmetology starting from the young age of 21. Throughout the span of her 44-year career she owned and operated several local salons. She was known and loved by many for her skills with her sheers, both cutting and styling hair. She retired from Smart Style at Banks Crossing, after a decade serving the community there, in the spring of 2020. She was a great friend to all who knew her.
She was an admirer of antiques and enjoyed refurbishing and repurposing treasures she would often find for herself and her loved one’s homes. She could often be found at the local thrift shop scouting for newfound treasures. She was a wonderful Southern cook and was happiest sharing a home-cooked meal with her close family and friends. Her last experiences were shared with her daughter’s family seeing the sights and enjoying the unique foods of Southern California.
A loving daughter, sister, partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; the daughter of the late Carl and Ella Mae Saville of Maysville; sibling of Jimmy Saville, Maysville, and Joanne Hughes, Florida.
She is survived by her eldest daughter, Shannon Sutter and partner, Trent Altman, Oceanside, California; her granddaughter, Shayna Jones, Athens; and great-grandchildren, Macie Jones, and Kyla and the late Kash Espino, Nicholson.
Her lifelong companion, Wayne Cofield, Pendergrass, preceded her in death in the fall of 2017. They leave behind a son, Pastor Will Cofield, his wife, Erin and grandchildren, Alex Cofield, Aiden Cofield and Catie Cofield, Rock Hill, South Carolina. She is also survived by her youngest son, Cole Parks, Pendergrass.
Carlene shared a home with her partner, Richard Lyle, Maysville, whom she loved dearly. She loved restoring their house with him and spending time with their two beloved cats, Finn-O and Pippers. Carlene had a great love of animals which included her grand-cats, Sasha and Neo.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce. The Reverend Jeff Graham will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in her name to help save animals at the Three Paws Rescue (threepawsrescue.org).
Flowers and condolences may be offered through Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, Ga.
