COMER - Carlene W. Clements, 77, Comer, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late James Hoyt and Kathleen Wilson; also preceded by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Ray Clements; and sister, Shirley Ann Perry. She was a longtime member of Meadow Baptist Church where she was active in the Joy Group.
Survivors are daughters, Carla (Marc) Patterson and Christa (Lewis) Burdette; son, Cory (Tracy) Clements; brother, Altrin (Janice) Wilson; grandchildren, James Ray Clements, William Chase (Mallory) Burdette, James Matthew Patterson and Emma Ann (Peyton) Oglesby; and one great-grandchild, Karli Lynn Oglesby.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Meadow Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Mrs. Clements will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. The interment will be in Meadow Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Meadow Baptist Church or TJ and Friends Foundation, Inc, https://tjandfriendsfoundation.com/.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com.
