COMMERCE - Carlton Harry Peters, 92, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on April 24, 1929 to the late Maggie Belle Malcom Peters and the late John Robert Peters. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Shirley Greene Peters; and his brother, the late Hoyte Peters.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Cara Peters, Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Evelyn Peters, Boston, Mass., and James Peters, Fort Mill, S.C.; nephew, Scott Peters, Houston, Texas; and brothers-in-law, Lee Greene, Winder, and Richard Greene, Braselton.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
