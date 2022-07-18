pentecost

Carlton Jackson "Bucky" Pentecost, 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 6 2022.

Bucky graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1975. In his youth he became a black belt in Tai Quan Dao, was an instructor and participated and won many tournaments.

He had lived in Ashville, Alabama, for over 30 years and he owned his own construction business. He is remembered for for his dry wit and love of books as well as his enjoyment of the outdoors and rock climbing.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Pentecost.

He is survived by his mother, Gail White Pentecost; wife, April Pentecost; his daughter, Carlie Pentecost; his son, Arizona Pentecost; and sister, Anita (Jeff) Allbritten.

A private family funeral service was held at Pentecost Methodist Church.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.