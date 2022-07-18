Carlton Jackson "Bucky" Pentecost, 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 6 2022.
Bucky graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1975. In his youth he became a black belt in Tai Quan Dao, was an instructor and participated and won many tournaments.
He had lived in Ashville, Alabama, for over 30 years and he owned his own construction business. He is remembered for for his dry wit and love of books as well as his enjoyment of the outdoors and rock climbing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Pentecost.
He is survived by his mother, Gail White Pentecost; wife, April Pentecost; his daughter, Carlie Pentecost; his son, Arizona Pentecost; and sister, Anita (Jeff) Allbritten.
A private family funeral service was held at Pentecost Methodist Church.
