WINDER - Carlton “Junior” Dailey Jr., 73, Winder, entered eternity Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence.
Junior was born September 15, 1946 in Bogart to the late Carlton Sr. and Naomi Bratcher Dailey. He was a 1966 graduate of Athens High School and was a supervisor with Blount Construction Company. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Family members are wife, Gail Roberts Dailey; grandchildren, Chase Miller and Madi Miller, all of Winder; two sisters, Tammy Phillips, Comer, and Ann Wheeler, Oakwood.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
