Carmen A. Hall, 92, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

A native of Barrow County, Carmen was the daughter of the late Glen and Bethel Jones Pentecost. Carmen was the widow of the late B.D. Hall, Jr.

Survivors include her son, Steven Hall; daughter-in-law, Estelita Hall; and grand-daughter, Ariel Hall.

Graveside service: Saturday January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery. Jennifer Carey will officiate. A reception at the church will follow. 

Family to receive friends: Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation Of Northeast Ga.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 22-28

