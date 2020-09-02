Carmen Lourdes Toro-Lebrón, 61, devoted wife, mother and sister, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Guillermo Toro-Arce and Justina Rubi Lebrón-González. Carmen loved making others happy either with her superlative baking or her warm laugh. She was a creative spirit and accomplished whatever she set her mind to with resilience and hard work. Most importantly, she loved her family above all else and so is she loved by them all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by uncles, Juan Ramón Lebrón-González and Víctor Lebrón.
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas Ayala Jr.; children, Nicolas Ayala-Toro, Lourdes Ayala-Toro and John Ayala-Toro; three siblings, Nilsa Toro-Lebrón, Guillermo Toro-Lebrón and Freddy Toro-Lebrón.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605.
Memorial services will be private.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In