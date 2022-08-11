COVINGTON - Carol Ann Brown, 71, Covington, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Brown was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her parents, Eulose Guy Maddox and Peggy Coker; brother, William Guy Maddox; and granddaughter, Sarah Rachel Johnson.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 30 years, Roger Dean Brown, Covington; children, Danny (Lisa) Maddox, Winder, Donna (Keith) Reese, Dublin, and Tina (Daniel) Hollowell, Covington; sister, Shari (Carl) Buckner, Monroe; brother, Alvin (Anita) Maddox, Winder; five grandchildren, Zander and Carly Hollowell, Corey Lofton, and Taylor and Danyelle Maddox.
Funeral service: Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Minister Daniel Hollowell officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
