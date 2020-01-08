BUFORD - Carol Ann Carroll, 77, Buford, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Ms. Carroll was born on December 31, 1942 in Columbus to the late Lee and Pearl McLendon. She retired as the office manager from Sy Richards Architect. She loved watching movies and going to the theatre. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ronald McLendon.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Kristie Carroll, Buford; sister, Pam Grimes, Kennesaw; sister-in-law, Ann McLendon, Kennesaw; grandchildren, Chase Carroll, Daniel, McKenzie and Ivy Pendley; niece, Ashlee Cunningham; nephews, Ron and Rusty McLendon; and her dog Lucy, a King Charles Spaniel, who was her most loyal and best friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east/.
