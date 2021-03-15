ATHENS - Carol Elizabeth Mitchum, 76, Athens, entered into rest Friday, March 12, 2021.
Miss Mitchum was born in Athens, a daughter of the late Wesley Thomas Mitchum and the late Elizabeth Turner Mitchum. She was of the Methodist faith. Miss Mitchum enjoyed a successful 32-year career as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, was a member of the Delta Clipped Wings Club, was a lover of country music and the beach and was totally devoted to her family.
Survivors include two sisters, Sarah M. NeSmith and her husband Ralph, Jefferson, and Nancy M. Oldham and her husband Edwin, Athens; niece, Staci Myers; nephews Wesley Oldham, Jeffrey NeSmith and Justin NeSmith; and numerous members of her extended family.
In accordance with her wishes, her remains were cremated and her memory will be celebrated privately by family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park, Suite 380, Atlanta, Georgia or atwww.cff.org
