ATHENS- Carol Hamby Bradshaw Lester, 77, Athens, passed away at home on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Carol was born June 21, 1945 in Athens. She was an Athens High School graduate, class of 1964.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Mae Nell Hamby; and sister, JoAnn Jacobs.

Surviving Carol are her husband, Sherry C. Lester, Athens; her sons, Curtis, and daughter-in-law, Sheila Bradshaw, Jefferson, and Wesley Bradshaw, Danielsville; daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Keith Smith, Colbert; sister, Dolores Brooks, Winterville; and eight grandchildren, Emma, Trey, Abbigill, Nolan, McKale, Memphis, Myah and Eric.

Funeral service: Friday, July 8, 2022 at Milledge Avenue Baptist Church in Athens with Dr. Nathan Byrd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milledge Avenue Baptist Church Music Scholars Program or Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.