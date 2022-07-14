ATHENS- Carol Hamby Bradshaw Lester, 77, Athens, passed away at home on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Carol was born June 21, 1945 in Athens. She was an Athens High School graduate, class of 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Mae Nell Hamby; and sister, JoAnn Jacobs.
Surviving Carol are her husband, Sherry C. Lester, Athens; her sons, Curtis, and daughter-in-law, Sheila Bradshaw, Jefferson, and Wesley Bradshaw, Danielsville; daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Keith Smith, Colbert; sister, Dolores Brooks, Winterville; and eight grandchildren, Emma, Trey, Abbigill, Nolan, McKale, Memphis, Myah and Eric.
Funeral service: Friday, July 8, 2022 at Milledge Avenue Baptist Church in Athens with Dr. Nathan Byrd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milledge Avenue Baptist Church Music Scholars Program or Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
