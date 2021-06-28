AUBURN - Carol Jean Smith, 75, Auburn, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Mrs.
Smith was born January 22, 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Otto and Louisa May Kluck Theel. She was preceded by her husband, David Smith; and daughter, Lucy May Westwood. Mrs. Smith was a former resident of Ft. Riley, Kansas and had resided here since 1979.
Surviving are children, Paula (Tony) Wood, Auburn, and Paul (Frances) Bentley, Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Johnathan (Erin) Wood, Justin (Mehgan) Wood, Ashley Bentley and Brianna Bentley; great-grandchildren, Mattalyn Wood, Kalib Wood, Lehla Wood and Amelia Grace Wood; and siblings, Charyl Marlow, Washington, Marvin Theel, Illinois, and Maybell Theel, Washington.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Jamie Peel and Lloyd Hoffer officiating with interment in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10 until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
