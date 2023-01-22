COMMERCE - Carol Neese Beck, 78, Commerce, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by family after a prolonged illness.
Mrs. Beck was born on October 30, 1944 in Fairplay, S.C., to the late Paul and Mozelle Shirley Neese. She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her brothers, Odell Neese and Clarence Neese; and sister, Polly Jones.
Carol worked in the loan department at Bank South of Athens for many years, as well as, West Port and Woolrich in Commerce. She loved nothing more than spending time with family, shopping trips with her sisters, vacations with family, and spoiling her great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Beck is survived by her husband, Thomas Beck; daughter, Lynn Redmon; granddaughters, Nikki Norman and Ashlie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Dorsey and James Norman; sisters, Barbara Carlan and Leila Daniel; and brother, A.C. Neese.
Funeral service: Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friend: Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
