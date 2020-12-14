WINDER - Carol Reynolds Ouzts, 83, Winder, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
She was born in Atlanta on February 21, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona Reynolds; and her husband, Aaron Lamar (Buddy) Ouzts.
Mrs. Ouzts graduated from O’Keefe High School in Atlanta. After marrying Buddy, she moved to Winder. She was a longtime member of the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Ouzts was a homemaker while raising her two daughters and later taught kindergarten at Winder First United Methodist Church. She then joined her husband at Ouzts Chevrolet where she worked for many years. She was an avid bridge player with the Thursday Bridge Club for 50-plus years. She was a member of the Winder Noon Lions Club and traveled nationally and internationally with her late husband. Mrs. Ouzts loved making cheese straws for the community, sending cards to friends and family and crocheting blankets to give to others.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Frank) Savage, Winder, and Pam (Ray) Wilkes, Jefferson; grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Boyd, Christopher (Alice) Savage, Melanie (Jonathan) Edwards, Katie (Chris) Neal and Chad Wilkes; great-grandchildren, Logan Haley, Elizabeth and Jace Boyd, Ella and McKenzie Savage, Wilkes Edwards, Emmie Kate and Addie Gray Neal and Levi Wilkes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder. com.
