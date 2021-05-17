Carole Adams, 77, of Jackson County, passed away Sunday May 9,2021.
Mrs. Adams was born on July 3, 1943 in Decatur Ill. Carole was a dedicated Registered Nurse for decades. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother. Her family was always her priority and she will be missed beyond words.
Mrs. Adams was proceeded in death by her son, Michael Adams; daughter, Cheryl Hargooa; son-in-law, Andrew Hargooa; and grandson, Levi Adams Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Layne Adams; sisters, Clarene Graham (DeAnna Meyer) and Marilyn (Adrian) Cessna; children, Sharon Adams, David (Lori) Nichols, Ted (CJ) Nichols, Levi (Tammy) Adams and Heath (Becky) Adams; grandchildren, Victoria Kubasta, Jared and Logan Jackson, Carole (Rick) Martin, Tessa (Corey) Barrs, Hannah (Amanda) Nichols, Megan Jones, Trevor and Autumn Paraham, Haley (Phillip) Wall, Amanda (Danny) Sandifer, Marie Wall, Andrew, Zachary and Chad Adams; and 16 great- grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens, 6825 Jefferson Rd., Commerce.
The family would like for donations to be made in memory of Mrs. Adams to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County in lieu of flowers.
