JEFFERSON - Carole Jean Zimmerman, 77, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Mrs. Zimmerman was born in Dalton, a daughter to the late John Henry Brooker and the late GeNearl Babb Brooker. Mrs. Zimmerman was a homemaker, who was very artistic and possessed a talent for painting.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Zimmerman, Jefferson; children, William Tracy Zimmerman, Jefferson, Teresa Z. Andrews and her husband Todd, Watkinsville, and Tanya Z. Barnett and her husband Shane, Suwanee; brother, John Earl Brooker, Dalton; grandchildren, Ashley A. Durden and her husband Tommy, Kayla Callahan and her husband Justin, Jonathan Barnett and Justin Barnett; and great grandchildren, Emma Rae Callahan, Aubree Ann Durden and Baxter Todd Durden also survives.
Funeral service: Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Andrews officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson with Mrs. Zimmerman’s family honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 4, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
