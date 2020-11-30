Carole Marie Ellis, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Ms. Ellis was a devout Christian. She was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church. She had a great love for her church and for her family. Carole will be best remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She always had an open ear and was trusted by all. Her unique sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Ms. Ellis is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Folsom and Viola Folsom; and a granddaughter, Alexis Reed.
Ms. Ellis is survived by her son, Paul (Stacey) Stern, Jefferson; daughters, Teresa Clark, Cincinnati, Ohio , Lisa (Troy) Baker, Winder, and Linda (Tim) Armstrong, Jefferson; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Clark, Gary Clark, Nicole Headley, Christina Waytsek, Teresa Brown, Troy Baker II, Justin Holland, Cearra Willard, Charlie Stern and Joseph Willard; and 10 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, November 30, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Bear Creek First Baptist Church in Winder with the Rev. Johnny Wright and Pastor Joseph Brown officiating. Private burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ms. Ellis to the Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Ga. 82 Winder, Ga. 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
