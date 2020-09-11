whitmire

COMMERCE - Carole P. Whitmire, 84, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Mrs. Whitmire was born in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter to the late Meredith Paul Price and the late Victoria Kolebuck Price. Mrs. Whitmire was a homemaker and a member of St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitmire was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Whitmire; sisters, Madonna Komorowski and Nancy Price; and brother, Pete Whitmire.

Survivors include her sons, John Whitmire and his wife Lisa, Commerce, and Jeff Whitmire and his wife Sylvia, Jefferson; grandchildren, Blakeley (Jordan) Waddell, Commerce, and Bryson and Kate Quinn, Commerce; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Caroline, also survive.

Funeral Mass: Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson. The celebrant will be Father Paul Moreau and the burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 200 Homer Road, Commerce, Ga. 30529.

