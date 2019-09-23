Carole R. Greeson, 76, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, in St. Mary's Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Carole was born in Brownsville, Texas, and had lived in Winder since 1974. She was a homemaker and a member of the Episcopal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Catherine Connors Hamlinck.
Mrs. Greeson is survived by her son, Darrell Greeson and his wife Kristi, Winder; daughter, Cathy Hall, Winder; grandchildren, Justin Hall, Brandon Hall, Kerigan Greeson (Charles Caudell) and Cody Lassiter and his wife Deanna; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Private graveside service: Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association, www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
