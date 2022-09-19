DANIELSVILLE - Carolyn Allen Sparks Leachman, 80, Danielsville, departed this Earth for her eternal home in Heaven on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late William Lowe Allen and the late Charles and Ina Grace Frady. Carolyn was born and raised in the beautiful foothills of Waynesville, North Carolina. She then attended the University of Georgia and graduated where she soon began her 38-year career as an educator and media specialist.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her late husband, James Rogers Sparks; her father, William Lowe Allen; her mother, Ina Grace Frady; and her step-father, Charles Frady.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Timothy Leachman; and her three children, James (Michelle) Sparks, Macinda (Matthew) West and Drew (Elizabeth) Sparks. The joys of her life were her seven grandchildren including, Caitlin Sparks, Elise Sparks, Ethan West, Caden West, Coty Sparks, Beau Sparks and Caroline Sparks.
Our dearest mother Carolyn Sparks Leachman was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a friend to all who met her, an educator, a phenomenal cook, and a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan.
After retiring, she loved to travel with family, especially to the mountains and the beach. She always put others needs before her own and knew no stranger making friends wherever she would go. Carolyn’s family and friends adored her. She was a joyful sincere presence who touched the lives of many.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesville, N.C.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 19, 2022, at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In honor of Carolyn Leachman's granddaughter, Caitlin Sparks, please make memorial donations to ESP, Watkinsville, Ga., 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677, https://espyouandme.org/.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In