HULL - Carolyn Celeste Holley, 59, Hull, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Born in Athens, on September 19, 1961, to the late Bobby Joe Fuller and Gail Jacqueline Fuller, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Michael Fuller.
Celeste spent most of her working career in retail/retail management, had a loving heart, an infectious laugh and green eyes that could light up a room. She enjoyed music, planting flowers and loved "her Georgia Bulldawgs".
Celeste is survived by her husband, Kenneth T. Holley; daughter, Dr. Amanda Marie (JJ Sutherland) Holley; son, Joshua Quinton (Caitlyn Finley) Holley; step-son, Kenneth Devin (Tabitha, Aidan and Emma Kate) Holley; siblings, David Brian (Sandra Mullen) Fuller and Russell Warner "Rusty" Fuller; plus a number of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home on Lexington Road in Athens, Ga.
