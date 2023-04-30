HOSCHTON - Carolyn Crumbley Durst, 88, Hoschton, formerly of Salt Springs, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Carolyn was born to the late Robert Carl Beckham and the late Dollie Haines Beckham Harris on January 27, 1935, in Dallas, Texas. Her father was a minister and owned a general store. The family, including little Carolyn, worked long hours in the store to help support one another.
Carolyn graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta and from DeKalb Jr. College in business. She served as a volunteer with the VFW and as an organist with The Salt Springs Christian Church.
Her first marriage was in 1952 to Clarence "Butch" Lee Crumbley. At 17, she began her career with a small insurance agency. Later she worked for State Farm Insurance in Atlanta and then in Pensacola, Fla. Over the decades, senior managers and executives appreciated that Carolyn had become the “Go To” person of knowledge and history for procedures and policies at the company. She retired as an insurance adjuster with State Farm, after 48 years of service.
Carolyn met her second husband, Don Durst, in 1981 at a VFW event. Don was a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star recipient and served four tours in Vietnam. The two had much in common. Don shared Carolyn’s dreams: they built and lived in their Waleska, authentic “Log Cabin in the Mountains” for several years, and later built a new home to “Live near the Beach” in Pensacola, Florida, and finally one last move to Salt Springs, Florida, to be near Don’s family.
They were both avid campers and traveled around the U.S. ultimately upgrading to a motorhome for travel between their latest home in Salt Springs, Florida, and a campsite lot at Riverside Properties on the Chattahoochee River in Helen.
After Don's passing, Carolyn relocated to the Deaton Creek community located in Hoschton, in 2013, to be near her family.
Carolyn is preceded by her husbands, Clarence "Butch" Lee Crumbley, of 25 years, and father to her sons; Sergeant First Class (SFC) Donald Wade Durst, her spouse of 28 years; and siblings, Rosalind Newman, Geraldine Miller, Richard Harris and Wilma Beckham.
Carolyn's memory will be cherished by her sons, Michael Alan Crumbley and David Eugene Crumbley and his wife, Patricia Price; grandchildren, Jennifer Price and Cori Hembree and her husband, Jeremy Hembree; great-grandchildren, Alex Hembree and Parker Hembree; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
To honor Carolyn's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Please consider a donation in her memory to help fight Alzheimer's through the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
National Cremation, Marietta. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/location/atlanta.
