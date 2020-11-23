brooks

JEFFERSON - Carolyn Diane Brooks, 72, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Noell and Flutella Melton Noell. Ms. Brooks enjoyed dancing and most importantly, she loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Jerry “Billy” Brooks; and four siblings, Patsy Dalton, Bobby Noell, Brenda Noell and James Noell.

Survivors include her son, David Lee Brooks (Christy); two siblings, Delores Collie and Donald Noell; daughter-in-law, Julia Brooks; and eight grandchildren, Jayden Brooks, Ethan Brooks, Logan Brooks, Samantha Brooks, Emily Brooks, Travis Brooks, Beth Burgess and Judy Gordon.

Funeral services will be private.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Ga. 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

