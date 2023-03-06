CARNESVILLE - Carolyn Faye Dutton, 76, Carnesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Troy and Cora Cowart; she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Dutton; her son, Chuck Lamar Boswell; daughter, Rachelle Leigh Boswell; and a sister, Janie Marie Huff.
Survivors include daughter, Tina Michelle Boswell Tally (Larry Earl Tally Jr.); brother, Dennis Troy Cowart; grandchildren, Whisper Nicole Boswell, Cole Lee Boswell and Payton Anthony Boswell; great-grandchildren, Noah Carter, Nate Carter, Braley Roach, Trinity Roach, Lilyana Boswell and Jackson Boswell; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel, with nephew, Clay Huff officiating. The interment will be in Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In