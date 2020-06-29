AUBURN - Carolyn Harrison Rainey, 84, Auburn (Carl Community), gained her wings June 26, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1936 to the late Gladstone Henry and Annie Irene Kennedy Harrison, and had resided in Barrow County for all of her life. She was preceded by her husband, Jimmy Rainey; her son, Bruce Rainey; her sister, Fay Harrison; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice House Harrison. Mrs. Rainey was a member of The First Baptist Church of Carl and served as a teacher’s aide at Auburn Elementary School.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Yvette Rainey, Auburn; grandchildren, Ben Rainey, Jimmy Rainey and BethAnne Rainey; brother, Kent Harrison, Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

