WINDER - Carolyn Holliday, 83, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mrs. Holliday was a longtime member of the Winder First Baptist Church. She was a hairdresser since 1976 and later retired as a bank teller at the People’s Bank of Winder.
Mrs. Holliday is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Holliday; parents, Hubert Deaton and Reba Reynolds Deaton; son, Todd Anthony Holliday; and siblings and their spouses, Nathaniel (Helen) Deaton, James (Verla) Deaton, Gene (Nora) Deaton, Bill Deaton, Verlyn Deaton, Bobby Joe (Helen) Deaton and Peggy Joyce Deaton.
Mrs. Holliday is survived by her loving children, Michael Wayne (Norma) Holliday, Watkinsville, Susan (Robb) McWhorter, Winder, Kelly Holliday, Winder, and Julie (Larry) Wood, Augusta; sister, Corine Deaton; sisters-in-law, Janet (Sonny) Morris, Jeannette Deaton and Levender Deaton; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Jordan) Downs, Abby (Patrick) Rutledge, Ashton Knight, Alex (Brett) Marbut, Jessie (Tyler) Mahan, Allison Wood and Logan Wood; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, June 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Winder First Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5 until 8 at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Mrs. Holliday’s memory to the Winder First Baptist Church Greater Vision Fund.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In