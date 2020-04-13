Carolyn Jean Haggard, 82, was born on January 22, 1938 to G.D. and Bonnie Mae Gowder. She was born in to Heaven on April 11, 2020 after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Teressa Reed, who also passed away on April 11, 2006, 14 years ago; and her husband of 53 years, Aaron Haggard. Mama missed you both so very much.
Survivors include her two remaining children, Lisa (Jason) Hill and Nita Haggard; grandchildren, Jessica Latimer, Heather (Pedro) Cayuela and Christa Harrison; great-grandchildren, Austin Latimer, Tyler Harris, Elaina Harrison, Sawyer Cayuela and Blakely Cayuela; two brothers, Bill Gowder and Harold (Grace) Gowder. Mama loved you both and wanted to come see you one last time before she died. She was just too weak to make the trip. Also, numerous family members whom she loved, and who loved her.
No formal service will be held at this time.
An open letter to my Mother:
Mama, as I sit and write this, it is April 12, Easter Sunday. Easter is the hope and promise of a new life. I know you believed in Heaven. I hope and pray your soul is so full of joy right now. No more pain or worries. Only pure bliss in the presence of God!
As for me, my heart is breaking. I’ve lost my rock, my constant companion and my only friend. I feel so empty and lost without you.
When I was a child, you made me a colorful patch-work coat very much like the one Dolly Parton sings about in her song “Coat of Many Colors,” sometimes the other school children would laugh at me and my homemade clothes, but I was proud of them. Mine was made by my mothers loving hands and theirs was only store bought.
Every time I hear that song it reminds me of the many sacrifices you made just to make sure your husband and children had what they wanted or needed. Even in the end, you fought so hard to stay alive for my sake. You knew I would be all alone when you were gone. But I had to let you go yesterday morning. I feel so selfish because I want you back here with me, even though I know God has taken you to a better place.
Someday it will be my time to leave this old world. When I do, I hope to see you again. I will cling to that hope and my belief in God. I love you mama.
Romans 8:18
Your daughter,
Nita
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In