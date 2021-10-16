Carolyn Jones Fuller, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
She attended the Winder Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Carolyn loved flowers and gardening.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Paul Jones and Willie Mae Ammons Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew Fuller, Athens, and Carl Fuller, Bethlehem; her daughter, Sheila Morgan, Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grandson, Richard King, Jacksonville, Fla.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
