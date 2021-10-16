Carolyn Jones Fuller, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

She attended the Winder Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. Carolyn loved flowers and gardening.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Paul Jones and Willie Mae Ammons Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Fuller, Athens, and Carl Fuller, Bethlehem; her daughter, Sheila Morgan, Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grandson, Richard King, Jacksonville, Fla.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 17-23

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.