DANIELSVILLE - Carolyn Louise Compton Graham, 84, Danielsville, joined the Church Triumphant on May 25, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, after long struggles with health issues.
Carolyn was born in Danielsville on February 14, 1939, to the late Ellis Dewey and Eula Mae Patten Compton.
Carolyn was a homemaker and mother, first. She worked a garden all her life, canned, was the best cook, made the best angel biscuits, pound cake and sweet potato pies, all while caring for her girls and taking care of the home.
Over her lifetime Carolyn taught private piano lessons in her home, worked at Madison County ASCS office, the Bank of Danielsville, Emmanuel College and LifeSprings Jittery Joe's.
Her faith in Jesus Christ was the most important aspect of her life. She studied the Word, read for instruction and understanding, and loved music which magnified God.
She is survived by her husband, Odis Graham; three daughters, Amanda, Anita, and Marie; seven grandchildren, Graham Brown, Ellis Brown, Chancie (Alex) Dills, Tyler Cochran, Mason (Linda) Headden, Hunter Headden and Collin Headden; five great-grandchildren, Addy, Anna, Kayleigh, Eli, Ellie and Olivia; one sister, Elaine (Hershel) Childs; one brother and sister-in-law, Talmadge and Sandra Graham; seven nieces, Beth Jackson, Shirley Keowan, Martha Jane Phillips, Betty Byrum Pless, Gradine Echols Fleeman, Denise Echols and Kara Graham; seven nephews, Phil Zaborowski, Lowell Thomas, Doug Thomas, Robert Thomas, Raymond Brewster, Tony Graham, Tracy (Brenda) Graham and David Echols; and a number of great-nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leah Jackson, Joyce Compton, Rebekah Thomas, Dorothy (Lewis) Brewster, Ruth (Grady) Echols, Joel (Ethel) Graham and JD (Mary) Graham; five nieces, Lynn Thomas, Cheri Thomas, Denise Thomas, Deborah White and Sybil Graham Partain; and six nephews, John White, David Jackson, Jimmy (Sara) Brewster, Melvin (Roberta) Graham and Joe Graham.
Funeral service: Monday, May 29, 2023, at Royston First United Methodist Church with a prelude concert beginning at 12:30 p.m. and service starting at 1 p.m. with the Revs. Harrison Lampley, Pierce Ashmore and Terri Stagner-Collier and Dr. Earl Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery, 6158 Hwy. 191, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Royston First United Methodist Church. During other times, the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kevin and Summer Sneed, IPHC World Ministeries, P.O. Box 12609, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73162 or Matt and Janese Bennett, 5830 Northwest Expressway #218, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73132
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
