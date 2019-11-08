Carolyn Louise Miller, 73, passed away on October 29, 2019.
A native of Clarke County, Ms. Miller was the daughter of the late William Clinton and Mildred Rooks Miller. Ms. Miller was a member of Whistleville Christian Church.
Funeral service: Thursday October 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. The Revs. Ray Fumea and Ray K. Fumea will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her brother, Donnie (Cynthia) Miller; niece, Melodee (Bryan) Lackey; nephew, Brandon (April) Miller; four great-nephews, Bryce Lackey, Mason Lackey, Brett Miller and Will Miller.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to Whistleville Christian Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In