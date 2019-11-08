Carolyn Louise Miller, 73, passed away on October 29, 2019.

A native of Clarke County, Ms. Miller was the daughter of the late William Clinton and Mildred Rooks Miller. Ms. Miller was a member of Whistleville Christian Church.

Funeral service: Thursday October 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. The Revs. Ray Fumea and Ray K. Fumea will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 30, 2019  from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include her brother, Donnie (Cynthia) Miller; niece, Melodee (Bryan) Lackey; nephew, Brandon (April) Miller; four great-nephews, Bryce Lackey, Mason Lackey, Brett Miller and Will Miller.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to Whistleville Christian Church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

