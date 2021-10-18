HOMER - Carolyn M. Crumley, 87, Homer, went to her heavenly home on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Mrs. Crumley was born on April 28, 1934 in Banks County to the late Grady and Clemmie Chambers Welborn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Crumley. Carolyn was known to her grandchildren as "Ma-Ma", and they were the light of her life. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Carolyn was a faithful and dedicated wife, tending to her loving husband, Jolly for 73 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 73 years, Jolly Crumley, Homer; daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Randy Rylee, Maysville, and Phyllis and John McClure, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Joyce Crumley, Gillsville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cat Jones, Lula; and brother, Dwayne Welborn, Gillsville.
Graveside service: Monday, October 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
