JEFFERSON - Carolyn Mary Kitchens, 84, Jefferson, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Kitchens was born in Monroe to the late John Lewis and Mary Elizabeth Moon Jones. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kitchens was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Kitchens Sr.
Mrs. Kitchens is survived by her sons, Pat Kitchens, Jefferson, Aubrey Kitchens Jr., Nicholson, Terry Kitchens, Commerce, and Kelly Kitchens, Alabama; daughters, Kaye Morris, Commerce, Marianne Rutledge, Winder, and Candy Hardwick, Commerce; sisters, Linda Brake, Commerce, and Nancy Wilbanks, Texas; brothers, Ray Jones and Roy Jones, both of Commerce; 17 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maxwell Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
