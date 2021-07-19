WINDER - Carolyn Maxey Boyd, 92, Winder, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence.
She was born December 19, 1928 to the late Bee and Lean Maxey. Mrs. Boyd had resided in Barrow County all of her life. She was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church and operated Carolyn’s Beauty Shop for many years. She was preceded by brother and sister-in-law, Nixon and Polly Maxey.
Surviving are husband, Billy Boyd, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Kay Boyd, Winder; granddaughter and spouse, Amber and Aaron Almond, Atlanta; and niece and spouse, Lettie and Pete Black, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Susan Burg officiating with interment in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
