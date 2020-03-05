WINDER - Carolyn P. Murphy, 92, Winder, entered Heaven March 4, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1927 in Cochran, to the late Fred and Noma Coody Parker. Mrs. Murphy was preceded by her husband of 69 years, James T. Murphy on May 17, 2015. She was also preceded by a sister, Ann Healan. Mrs. Murphy was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and was active in the U. M. W. She had served as a seamstress at R. & R. Manufacturing Company of Auburn.
Family members include daughter, Joan Carol Murphy; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Steve McDaniel, all of Winder; grandchildren, James T. (Tiffany Jones) Murphy Jr., William Jamison (Summer Carter) McDaniel and Corey Thomas (Amanda) McDaniel; and great-grandson, William Jamison “Liam” McDaniel II.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Greg Healan officiating. Interment will be in the Carl Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Second Life at www.secondlifeatlanta.org.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
