LULA - Carolyn White Mote, 72, Lula, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was born in Fulton County to the late John Lafayette (J.L.) and Frances Ruth Crisp White. Mrs. Mote was a retired school teacher with East Hall Middle School with 35 years of service. She was an active and devoted member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
Mrs. Mote enjoyed traveling and was an avid gospel music enthusiast and enjoyed going to the National Quartet convention, playing board games and attending grandkids ballgames. She loved to cook and plan parties, always lending a helping hand to everyone she met. Mrs. Mote loved the Lord most of all and wants to see everyone again in Heaven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Mote; brother, Johnny White; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Cochran.
Surviving are her daughter, Pam Alford, Maysville; son, Paul Mote, Lula; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Cochran, Commerce, Brenda and Daniel Webb, Dawsonville, Peggy and Hoyt Lovell, Gillsville, and Delores and Rev. Tony Goss, Clarkesville; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County with the Revs. Tony Goss, Chris Webb and John Wayne Abernathy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Zach Watson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
