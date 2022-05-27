WINDER - Carrie Doris Grist Rogers, 95, Winder, formerly of Clayton, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Oaks of Athens.
Doris was born September 13, 1926 in the farming community of Rabun Gap to Tom and Helena Grist. One of nine children — the youngest of the daughters — she graduated from Rabun Gap Nacoochee High School, where, with her 5’11” stature, she was known as a star basketball player and was named Most Athletic.
At age 19, she began teaching elementary school in Rabun Gap. In 1947, she married William Harold Rogers of Clayton, a World War II Naval veteran and together they reared a family in the turn-of-the-century home place on Rogers Street.
A lifelong homemaker, Mrs. Rogers was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and daughter. Family meant everything to her: no gift was greater than the gift of fellowship, and her home-cooked meals — which always included a delicious baked dessert — were legendary. She also was an avid gardener, with a green thumb that could nurse any withered vine into full bloom.
Widowed in 1990 after 43 years of marriage, she became a caregiver for her neighbors, taking them to appointments and looking after their needs. She moved to Winder about a decade later, where she maintained her independence but enjoyed living closer to her family and participating in the activities of her beloved grandchildren.
In her mid-80s, she moved into assisted living at Magnolia Estates of Winder, where she continued to thrive, winning “Friendliest Resident” shortly after her arrival. However, she broke her hip a few years later and was never able to regain her gait, resulting in long-term care at The Oaks of Athens. The family appreciates the care provided by the staff at both facilities.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Tom and Helena Grist; and all of her siblings.
Doris greatly valued education, and it was a special point of pride for her that all three of her children graduated from Rabun County High School and earned degrees from the University of Georgia.
She was a devout Christian who transferred her membership from Head of Tennessee Baptist Church to the Clayton First United Methodist Church upon her marriage. She later attended the First Christian Church of Winder (Disciples of Christ) with her family.
She is survived by a son, Ronnie Rogers (Anne), Hagatna, Guam; two daughters, Carol Rogers DeVente (Kees), Ellijay, and Kathy Rogers Pharr (Jerry), Winder; as well as three grandsons, Joshua Pharr (Sidney), Savannah, Andrew Pharr, Winder, and Lukas DeVente, Ellijay; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom were loved dearly.
Funeral service: Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Winder. Doris will lie in state there from 10-11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Rabun Memory Park in Tiger at 4 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Doris’ kind and gentle ways touched the lives of many. She was truly a gift from Heaven, and now “Her children rise up and call her blessed.” (Proverbs 31:28)
While the family welcomes flowers, donations may also be directed to the Northeast Georgia Food Bank’s Food2Kids program in a fund that has been established in her memory: Doris G. Rogers Fund at the Northeast Georgia Foodbank. Food2Kids provides weekend meal bags to more than 1,500 students per week in 14 counties, including Barrow and Rabun, who have been identified by their teachers and counselors as being hungry. Doris’ nurturing instinct was fervent, and her strongest desire was that all children be well cared for and fed.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
