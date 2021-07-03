JEFFERSON - Carrie Jean Lee Hays, 70, Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
She was born September 21, 1950 at home in Jackson County. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, WH (Bill) Hays; her parents, John and Bessie Lee; a sister, Peggy Ann Lee; and brothers, Lorain Lee and Jerry Lee
Carrie quit school in eighth grade to go to work in the sewing plant to help her parents support their family. Although she was a homemaker for most of her married life, she became a Nanny to grandson Hank Wilson, and nieces, Susan and Beth McDonald for many years.
She loved to cook and was well known for her great southern cooking, especially her homemade biscuits and gravy. Carrie spent endless hours teaching some of her grandkids how to make her homemade pecan pies and biscuits. She also enjoyed playing softball in her younger years and enjoyed listening to gospel music.
She is survived by four children, Tammy (Michael) Hyder, Jefferson, John (Teresa) Hays, Jefferson, Carol (Trent) Dollar, Belton, Texas, and Chris (Lisa) Hays, Jefferson; nephews, Jimmy (Anne) McDonald, Winder, and Andy (Stephanie) McDonald, Winder; siblings, Larry (Diane) Lee, Jefferson, and Dianne Thomas, Winder; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be private and will be officiated by Pastors Raymond and Cindy Hardy and John Hays. Her final resting place will be at Union Baptist Church, Winder. Her pallbearers will include, John Hays II, Jake Hays, Hank Wilson, Isaac Hyder, Christopher Hays and Levi Wilson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has been entrusted with arrangements.
