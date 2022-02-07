NICHOLSON - Carrine Hollifield Brooks, 85, Nicholson, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at The Graceful Manor Assisted Living Home.

Mrs. Brooks was born in Commerce to the late Ralph and Montine Parson Hollifield. She was retired from the State of Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husband, Warren C. Brooks.

Mrs. Brooks is survived by her sons, Todd Brooks, Nicholson, Mike Brooks, Plainville, and Keith Brooks, Nicholson; sister, Christine Perry, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; niece, Robin Perry; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 6-12

