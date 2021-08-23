Jefferson native Carrol Dadisman, 87, the former publisher of the Tallahassee Democrat in Florida and of newspapers in Georgia, died from cancer Thursday, August 19 at his home in Florida.
The Florida Hall of Fame member wrote his own detailed obituary, complete with editor’s notes on possible details and changes.
His journalism career in Georgia and Florida spanned an era of great social change in the South and economic hard times for print journalism. Dadisman was known as a strong advocate of press freedoms and took an active interest in state and local business and political events.
Dadisman was born in Jefferson on May 24, 1934, and graduated from Jefferson High School. He started college at Oxford College in Oxford, Ga., a small campus that was the original home of Emory University. He went to the University of Georgia’s journalism school in 1953 and graduated in 1956. He was editor of The Red & Black, the student newspaper, and president of Blue Key.
In 2013, Dadisman published a coffee table book, “Dear Old U-G-A,” a history of student life on the Athens campus as reported by the Red & Black. Proceeds of the book went to the Red & Black Foundation.
At UGA, he met Mildred Jean Sparks of Commerce and they married in 1956. (He died at home on their 65th wedding anniversary.)
His first professional newspaper job was as a reporter for the Augusta Chronicle that same year. He also served two years in the Army, during the couple’s 10 years in Augusta, and both of their children — son David and daughter Ellen — were born there. They and his wife survive him, as do two grandchildren.
Dadisman became editor of the Marietta Daily Journal in 1966, winning the Georgia Press Association’s general excellence award three consecutive years, and moved to the Knight Newspapers chain in 1972 as managing editor of the afternoon Macon News. Two years later, he became executive editor and vice president of Knight’s Ledger and Enquirer in Columbus, Ga.
The Dadismans moved to Tallahassee in 1980, when he became general manager of the Democrat, then a Knight Ridder newspaper. He was promoted to president and publisher the following year.
He served as first president of the Florida A&M University school of journalism board of visitors and was elected president of the Florida Press Association.
Gifts in memory of Carrol Dadisman may be made to the Community Foundation of North Florida, 3600 Maclay Blvd. S., Suite 200, Tallahassee, Fla. 32312.
