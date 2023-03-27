Carroll Blackmon died surrounded by family at his home in Hull, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes be scattered across the Smoky Mountains, a place he and his wife loved.
Carroll was born in Delhi to Lannie and Clara Rhodes Blackmon. After graduating high school he attended West Ga. Military College for a year because his father said “I’m not paying for UGA unless you can prove to me you are ready for college.” After the year at West Ga. where he got many demerits, he then transferred to the University of Ga and graduated with a degree in business/finance.
With a desire to try something new he enlisted into the United States Air Force and became a fighter pilot and eventually a trainer. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain and began and ended his 44-year career with General Electric, holding many different positions throughout his career culminating in becoming vice president of GE Capital, a position he held till his retirement in 2005.
Carroll was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and even go bear hunting. Carroll and his wife enjoyed traveling throughout the world and eventually made their forever home in Hull, near his alma mater UGA and close to his birth home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Overton Blackmon; his son, Eric S. Blackmon (Cassie); his grandson and namesake, Christian Lansing Blackmon; niece, Luanne Colley;and great-nieces, Kim and Kristy Gaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mildred Cooley; and niece, Faye Gaster.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation be made in his name to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, whom he credits for taking such great care of his grandson.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
