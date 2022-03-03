HOSCHTON - Carson E. Neidlinger, 72, Hoschton, entered rest Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Mr. Neidlinger was born in Millen, a son of the late Norman Joseph and Louise Blackburn Neidlinger. Mr. Neidlinger was of the Baptist faith and was a retired heavy equipment operator with DeKalb County. In addition to his parents, Mr. Neidlinger is preceded by three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Cindy Bird Neidlinger, Hoschton; two daughters, Dawn Michelle Sims (Steve), Danielsville, and Amy Louise Hernandez (Aaron), Jasper; one son, Christopher D. Neidlinger (Katrina), Royston; grandchildren, Ashley Griffeth, Mason Sims, Courtney Sims, Gracie Sims, Catalina Hernandez, Camilla Hernandez, and the seventh on the way; one great-grandchild, Amelia Griffeth; five sisters, Carolyn Joyner, Sylvania, Regina Dixon, Jefferson, Rosie Nelson, Sardis, Linda Gail Bailey, Milledgeville, and Sheri Stevens, Waynesboro; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
