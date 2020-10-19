COMMERCE - Carter Smisson, 89, Commerce, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Carter was born December 1, 1930, west of Fort Valley, to Louis Edgar and Mary Louise Carter Smisson. The home was built by his Smisson great-grandparents on land the family had farmed since 1825. Carter was the youngest of four children and grew up with many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. He enjoyed having both Carter and Smisson grandparents in the community. Peach season was a busy time for all, and the earnings greatly anticipated! Carter learned to fly from his brother Louis and soloed in his Piper Cub while in high school. Carter graduated from Fort Valley High School and earned two engineering degrees: Bachelor of Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He joined the U.S. Air Force as an officer and was stationed at Craig Air Force Base in Alabama. He then worked as an industrial engineer at Levi Strauss in Blackstone, Virginia and continued to work in the garment industry for many years. Carter later went back to college and earned his Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia and taught middle school math in Commerce for a while. Later he returned to industrial engineering until he retired.
He attended Commerce Presbyterian Church and was on the session there at many times in the past. As a gentleman farmer, he grew yearly crops of tomatoes, blackberries, figs and kiwi that were enjoyed by friends and neighbors alike. He loved to work outside and enjoyed the satisfaction of working the land. Carter was also a member of the Fighting Smissons as referenced by the family members that have served this great country.
He met the love of his life Mary Leone Perkerson, the daughter of PFC Frank Perkerson and Eris Kitchens, Greenville, and married her on June 6, 1954 in Decatur, and they spent 66 glorious years together. They had two children, Walton C. Smisson, Jr. Blue Ridge, and Pamela Louise Smisson, Commerce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, PVT Louis Edgar Sr. and Mary Louise Carter Smisson; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Colonel Leonard Frank Sr. and Mary Lou Gilbride Smisson, and Major Louis Edgar Smisson Jr. and Martha Larry Beck; brother-in-law, 1st Lt. Leo Joseph Harris; brother-in-law and college fraternity brother, LTJG James “Jim” Marvin Hoskins II and his wife "Mattie" Martha Estelle Perkerson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Augusta Ann Perkerson and her husband George Burg; and two nephews, Leonard “Lon” Smisson and Colonel Christopher Bernard Smisson.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Leone Perkerson Smisson, Commerce; children, Pamela Louise Smisson, and CMSGT (Ret) Walton Carter Smisson Jr. and wife Toni Faye Smisson and their children, SGT Andrew Westin Smisson and wife Amanda and daughter Haeda Josephine, Tiffany Ann Smisson and her husband Spec 4 Taylor Steenburgen and children Tossia Ann and Teagan Christina, 1st SGT Dustin Alexander Smisson and his wife Kala and children Emmalynn and Todd William Carter, Dakota Danielle Smisson Green and her husband Spencer; his sister, Frances Smisson Harris, and her children, Mary Olivia, Cecelia Ann, and Spec 4 Benjamin “Ben” Leo; his niece, Heidi Genetta Smisson, the widow of nephew, Christopher, and their son, Skylar Christopher Smisson; his nephew, Louis Smisson III and niece, Larrie Smisson; his nephew, James Marvin “Jim” Hoskins III and his wife Rene; niece, Katherine “Kathy” H. Hoskins Singletary and her husband Bobby; niece, the Reverend Elizabeth “Beth” Hoskins; his nephew, William Frank Hoskins Sr. and wife Adriana and two children Jim and Julia.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on a later date in accordance with his wishes for friends and family to be able to gather and sing together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Commerce Presbyterian Church Boys and Girls Fund, 89 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, Ga. 30529. cpc@commercepresbyterian.com.
