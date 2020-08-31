WINDER - Carther Calvin Herring, 69, Winder, passed away on Friday, August 29, 2020.
Mr. Herring is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Bernice Herring, Winder; a sister, Sara Evans, Winder; a brother, James Gage, Winder; and a host of extended friends and family also survives.
Mr. Herring was one of the founding members of Cornerstone Christian Church. He was blessed with a multitude of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he shared over the past 25 years with Bernice, and he claimed each of them as his own.
The family will be holding a celebration of Calvin's life at a later date and it will be announced by Smith Funeral Home when it becomes available.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
